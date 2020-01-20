International

Earthquake causes damage, injuries in China's Xinjiang region

more-in

The Ministry of Emergency Management said a number of people were injured, one seriously, and some small buildings and walls around properties collapsed.

A strong earthquake damaged buildings and injured at least one person in a rural part of China’s far west Xinjiang region, the government said on Monday.

Rescue teams were sent to Peyzawat county, a rural area outside of the city of Kashgar, after the Sunday night quake. The Ministry of Emergency Management said a number of people were injured, one seriously, and some small buildings and walls around properties collapsed.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck at 9:21 p.m. at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Center said. The epicenter was 56 kilometers (35 miles) from Peyzawat and shaking was felt in the cities of Kashgar and Artux, the center said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.0 and its depth as 11 kilometers (7 miles). Earthquakes occur frequently in the region, which borders central Asia.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
earthquake
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 9:29:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/earthquake-causes-damage-injuries-in-chinas-xinjiang-region/article30604935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY