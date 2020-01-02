Don’t expect war with Iran, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he does not foresee war with Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

“I don’t see that happening,” Mr. Trump said at his holiday retreat in Florida when a reporter asked about the possibility of war with the Islamic republic.

“I like peace,” the President said before heading in to New Year’s celebrations.

U.S. officials said there were no plans to evacuate the mission, and no U.S. personnel were reported injured. Ambassador Matthew Tueller, who had been on holiday, was on his way back to the embassy.

The U.S. reinforcements “got in there very quickly,” Mr. Trump said.

“I think it’s been handled very well.”

Earlier, Mr. Trump blamed Iran for the embassy attack. “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” wrote Mr. Trump, adding “Happy New Year!”