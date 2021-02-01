Donald Trump names defence lawyers as trial looms

His Senate trial is due to start on February 9.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he had picked two lawyers to head his defence team days before his historic second impeachment trial, as Republicans braced for a battle over the future of their party.

Mr. Trump’s Senate trial is due to start on February 9, but he had reportedly parted ways with several members of his initial legal team just a day ago.

His lead lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr, are “highly respected trial lawyers” with backgrounds in criminal law and defence, according to a statement from Mr. Trump.

Mr. Schoen has represented Mr. Trump’s ally Roger Stone, and said he was in discussions to join the legal team for Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 days before the disgraced U.S. financier killed himself while in jail on allegations of trafficking underage girls for sex.