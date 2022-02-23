Daily Quiz | Russian leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin is at the centre of the world’s attention today, with the Russian and NATO military build up around Ukraine raising the spectre of war. Here’s a quiz on Russian leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is at the centre of the world's attention today, with the Russian and NATO military build up around Ukraine raising the spectre of war. Here's a quiz on Russian leaders.
1/5
1. Since Vladimir Putin came to power in Russia as the acting President in December 1999, he has remained at the apex at the Kremlin. For a period of four years, though, he served as the Prime Minister under his erstwhile first deputy prime minister who became president because Putin was ineligible for a third term due to Constitutional limits on consecutive terms. Name that person.
