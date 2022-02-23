Daily Quiz | Russian leaders

February 23, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin is at the centre of the world’s attention today, with the Russian and NATO military build up around Ukraine raising the spectre of war. Here’s a quiz on Russian leaders.

Daily Quiz | Russian leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin is at the centre of the world’s attention today, with the Russian and NATO military build up around Ukraine raising the spectre of war. Here’s a quiz on Russian leaders. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Russian leaders 1/5 1. Since Vladimir Putin came to power in Russia as the acting President in December 1999, he has remained at the apex at the Kremlin. For a period of four years, though, he served as the Prime Minister under his erstwhile first deputy prime minister who became president because Putin was ineligible for a third term due to Constitutional limits on consecutive terms. Name that person. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dmitry Medvedev I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The most powerful post in Soviet Russia (after the Bolshevik Revolution) was that of General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Josef Stalin served the longest in this post. Who had the second longest tenure? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Leonid Brezhnev I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Ever since the fall of the Soviet Union, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation - CPRF (that inherited the Russian section of the CPSU) has been relegated to an opposition party, albeit being the “leading” opposition party. Name the CPRF leader who was nominated as the party’s presidential candidate in four of the six presidential elections held in Russia since 1992? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Gennadiy Zyuganov I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. After the fall of the Tsar, who became the first prime minister of democratic Russia in 1917? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Georgy Lvov I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, serving as the General Secretary of the CPSU till 1991. The proponent of reforms such as glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring), Gorbachev received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. He donated a portion of it to a newly set up newspaper whose editor later went on to win the same Prize very recently. Name the newspaper and the editor. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dmitry Muratov, editor of Novaya Gazeta I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Russian leaders YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



