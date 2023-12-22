Daily Quiz | On World Human Rights Day
While the Gaza siege is spurring anti-war protests and condemnations world wide, it was in 1996 that tensions between minority ethnic groups in Africa. With over 8,00,000 people from one minority group killed in 100 days, this genocide is considered as one of the worst violations of human rights, globally. What are we talking of?
Who is known as the Father of the Declaration of Human Rights?
Answer : René Cassin, a former French soldier, turned jurist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1968
Across the world the debate rages on about a woman’s right to make sexual decisions for herself. What significant event in 2012 added heft to this battle?
Answer : In 2012, the UN declared birth control and access to contraception a basic human right.
The UN Declaration of Human Rights, besides making the first ever pitch for fundamental rights to be universally protected, also set a world record in 1999. What was the record about?
Answer : The most translated document in the world.
December 2023 marks the —— anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Fill in the blank.
