GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On World Human Rights Day
Premium

December 10 is World Human rights day, marking the adoption of the UN Declaration of Human Rights. How much do you know about this remarkable moment in history?

December 22, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz | On World Human Rights Day
The Cyrus Cylinder is an ancient clay cylinder, from the 6th century B.C. based on the reign of Cyrus the Great of Persia which has been recognised as the world’s first charter of human rights.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | While the Gaza siege is spurring anti-war protests and condemnations world wide, it was in 1996 that tensions between minority ethnic groups in Africa. With over 8,00,000 people from one minority group killed in 100 days, this genocide is considered as one of the worst violations of human rights, globally. What are we talking of?
Answer : The Rwandan genocide
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

World / human rights / United Nations / Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.