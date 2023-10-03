Daily Quiz | On the Nobel Prize
If Alfred Nobel designated Karolinska Institutet to decide the winners of the prize in Physiology or Medicine, which institution chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner?
Answer : The Norwegian Parliament (Storting)
As per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, ‘in no case may a prize amount be divided between more than three persons’. Which category has never had three laureates in a year?
Who is the only person to have been awarded two unshared Nobel Prizes and that too in different categories?
Answer : Linus Pauling in 1954 (Chemistry) and 1962 (Peace)
What distinction is shared by Dag Hammarskjöld (Peace, 1961) and Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Literature, 1931) that cannot occur again?
Answer : Awarded the prize posthumously. Post 1974, as per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, a prize cannot be awarded posthumously, unless the laureate has passed away after the announcement
The only pair of siblings to have been awarded the prize are Jan Tinbergen and Nikolaas Tinbergen in 1969 and 1973 respectively, though in different categories. Which categories?
Answer : Jan Tinbergen in Economics and Nikolaas Tinbergen in Physiology.
Who hands over the prize to the Laureates and how is the Peace Prize different?
Answer : The King of Sweden and in the case of the Peace Prize, though the King of Norway is present, the Chairman of the Nobel Committee hands over the prize.
