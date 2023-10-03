HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On the Nobel Prize
Premium

With the Nobel Prize announcements for 2023 having begun on October 2, test yourself on your knowledge of the prestigious honour.

October 03, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

V.R. Srinivasan
Daily Quiz | On the Nobel Prize
File photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New York.
1 / 6 |  If Alfred Nobel designated Karolinska Institutet to decide the winners of the prize in Physiology or Medicine, which institution chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner?
Answer : The Norwegian Parliament (Storting)
