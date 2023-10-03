Daily Quiz | On the Nobel Prize

1 / 6 | If Alfred Nobel designated Karolinska Institutet to decide the winners of the prize in Physiology or Medicine, which institution chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner?

Answer : The Norwegian Parliament (Storting)

2 / 6 | As per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, 'in no case may a prize amount be divided between more than three persons'. Which category has never had three laureates in a year?

Answer : Literature

3 / 6 | Who is the only person to have been awarded two unshared Nobel Prizes and that too in different categories?

Answer : Linus Pauling in 1954 (Chemistry) and 1962 (Peace)

4 / 6 | What distinction is shared by Dag Hammarskjöld (Peace, 1961) and Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Literature, 1931) that cannot occur again?

Answer : Awarded the prize posthumously. Post 1974, as per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, a prize cannot be awarded posthumously, unless the laureate has passed away after the announcement

5 / 6 | The only pair of siblings to have been awarded the prize are Jan Tinbergen and Nikolaas Tinbergen in 1969 and 1973 respectively, though in different categories. Which categories?

Answer : Jan Tinbergen in Economics and Nikolaas Tinbergen in Physiology.