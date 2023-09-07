Daily quiz | On September 7, 2023

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | This is the flag of which country once called Zaire. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Democratic Republic of the Congo SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | This former British colony in Africa once had a ‘rich’ name because of the large supplies of and market for gold that existed there. Name the original and present name. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gold Coast and Ghana SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | On June 24, 1939, the only Southeast Asian nation never to have been colonised by a Western power changed its name. What was the original and present name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Siam and Thailand. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What is the present name of the country once known as Upper Volta? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Burkina Faso. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Name the smallest country in South America that was once called Dutch Guiana as it was a colony of the Dutch. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Suriname. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Which of India’s neighbours was once called Serendib? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sri Lanka. SHOW ANSWER