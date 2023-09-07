Daily quiz | On September 7, 2023
1 / 7 | This is the flag of which country once called Zaire.
2 / 7 | This former British colony in Africa once had a ‘rich’ name because of the large supplies of and market for gold that existed there. Name the original and present name.
3 / 7 | On June 24, 1939, the only Southeast Asian nation never to have been colonised by a Western power changed its name. What was the original and present name?
4 / 7 | What is the present name of the country once known as Upper Volta?
5 / 7 | Name the smallest country in South America that was once called Dutch Guiana as it was a colony of the Dutch.
6 / 7 | Which of India’s neighbours was once called Serendib?
7 / 7 | What is the present name of the ‘Trucial States’, the group of tribal confederations to the south of the Persian Gulf?
