Daily Quiz | On nuclear disasters
A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine November 22, 2018.
The Chernobyl nuclear disaster is one of the two nuclear energy accidents rated at seven—the maximum severity—on the International Nuclear Event Scale. Which is the other one?
Answer : Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan
Considered the worst accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant history, this released radioactive gases and radioactive iodine into the environment. The film The China Syndrome was released 12 days before this incident. Identify the incident.
He was a house painter who was subjected to an involuntary human radiation experiment and survived the highest known accumulated radiation dose in any human. Identify the person known as the most radioactive human ever. He was injected with which radioactive element?
Two nuclear accidents occurred in 1957, in the U.K., and the Soviet Union. Name them.
Answer : The Windscale fire in the U.K., and the Kyshtym disaster in the Soviet Union
This intergovernmental organization seeking to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy was established in 1957. The speech by then-U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower created the ideological background for the creation of this organization. What is the name of the speech? Name the organization.
Answer : Atoms for Peace, International Atomic Energy Agency
