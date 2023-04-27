HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On nuclear disasters
Premium

The Chernobyl disaster was a nuclear accident that occurred on April 26, 1986, at the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in the Soviet Union. Here is a quiz on that, and other nuclear accidents from across the world

April 27, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine November 22, 2018.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | The Chernobyl nuclear disaster is one of the two nuclear energy accidents rated at seven—the maximum severity—on the International Nuclear Event Scale. Which is the other one? 
Answer : Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
