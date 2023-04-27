Daily Quiz | On nuclear disasters

1 / 5 | The Chernobyl nuclear disaster is one of the two nuclear energy accidents rated at seven—the maximum severity—on the International Nuclear Event Scale. Which is the other one? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Considered the worst accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant history, this released radioactive gases and radioactive iodine into the environment. The film The China Syndrome was released 12 days before this incident. Identify the incident. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Three Mile Island accident SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | He was a house painter who was subjected to an involuntary human radiation experiment and survived the highest known accumulated radiation dose in any human. Identify the person known as the most radioactive human ever. He was injected with which radioactive element? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Albert Stevens, plutonium SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Two nuclear accidents occurred in 1957, in the U.K., and the Soviet Union. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Windscale fire in the U.K., and the Kyshtym disaster in the Soviet Union SHOW ANSWER