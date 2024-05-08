Daily Quiz | On May 8 events

1 / 6 | This British biologist and natural historian was born on this day in 1926. He has presented many wildlife documentary series, including Planet Earth. Who is he?

Answer : David Attenborough

2 / 6 | This is the final studio album of the English rock band the Beatles, released on this day, in 1970, almost a month after the group's public break-up. Which is the album?

Answer : Let It Be

3 / 6 | May 8, 1945, marks the end of World War II in Europe. What happened on May 8?

Answer : It is the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces

4 / 6 | The WHO officially eradicated this infectious disease on May 8, 1980. This is also the only human disease to have been eradicated to date. Which is it?

Answer : Smallpox

5 / 6 | This carbonated drink was introduced on this day in 1886. Developed by American pharmacist John Pemberton, this was marketed and sold as a patent medicine, with Pemberton claiming it cures many diseases. Which is this drink?

Answer : Coca-Cola