Daily Quiz | On Iceland
Premium

A quiz on the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Iceland

Published - June 17, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Adithya Narayan
The colours white, blue and red in the Icelandic flag represent the snow, ocean, and volcanoes.

Q: June 17 marks the end of Iceland’s centuries old ties with which country.

A: Denmark

Q:  What is the Capital of Iceland and what distinction does it hold as regards its location?

A:  Reykjavík. It is the most northerly capital in the world.

Q: Name the Icelandic parliament which is one of oldest surviving parliaments in the world, having been founded in 930 at Pingvellir (‘assembly fields’) and situated approximately 45 kilometres close to its modern capital.

A: Alþingi (anglicised as Althingi or Althing).

Q: Name the Icelandic saga that is considered one of the greatest prose works of medieval literature?

A: Saga of the Volsungs.

Q: The ‘Hakarl’, an Icelandic national dish, is made using the rotten meat of which marine animal that has been cured with a fermentation process and hung to dry in an open air shed.

A: Greenland shark or basking shark

Q: Which late American sporting legend, who won the World championship in his sport at Reykjavik in 1972 but became a recluse, was granted an Icelandic citizenship in 2005?

A: Chess geniius Bobby Fischer.

