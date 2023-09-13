Daily Quiz | On 9/11 attacks
Photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Centre, in New York.START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
Name the four places where the four attacks were carried out, killing nearly 3,000 people.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Twin Towers of WTC, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
Name the two airline flights that crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
Article 5 of this treaty has been invoked only once until now, following the September 11 attacks. It was invoked calling upon allies of the treaty to fight the terrorist organization responsible for the attack. Name the treaty.
4 / 6 |
This is a generic term for the point on the Earth’s surface closest to a detonation. Capitalized, it is shorthand for the World Trade Center site. What is the term?
5 / 6 |
This is a photograph taken by an Associated Press photographer of a man falling from the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks in New York City. What is the photograph called? Name the photographer.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The Falling Man by Richard Drew
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
What is the significance of 10048, with reference to the World Trade Centre?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : 10048 was the exclusive zip code for the WTC
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE