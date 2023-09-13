Daily Quiz | On 9/11 attacks

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Name the four places where the four attacks were carried out, killing nearly 3,000 people. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Twin Towers of WTC, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Name the two airline flights that crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Article 5 of this treaty has been invoked only once until now, following the September 11 attacks. It was invoked calling upon allies of the treaty to fight the terrorist organization responsible for the attack. Name the treaty. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : North Atlantic Treaty SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This is a generic term for the point on the Earth’s surface closest to a detonation. Capitalized, it is shorthand for the World Trade Center site. What is the term? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ground Zero SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This is a photograph taken by an Associated Press photographer of a man falling from the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks in New York City. What is the photograph called? Name the photographer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Falling Man by Richard Drew SHOW ANSWER