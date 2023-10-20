Daily Quiz | On Sydney Opera House

1 / 5 | The design was chosen via an international competition that attracted over 230 entries from 32 countries. But how was the building broadly funded?

Answer : By lottery. It cost $102 million to complete the building

2 / 5 | The Opera House is located in a place named after the individual considered the first Aboriginal man to visit Europe and return. Name him.

Answer : Woollarawarre Bennelong

3 / 5 | Three years of work by Höganäs of Sweden produced something of which there are 1,056,006 on the roof. What?

Answer : The 'Sydney Tile', a 120mm square made from clay with a small percentage of crushed stone

4 / 5 | Who made this remark about the Opera House: 'The human spirit must sometimes take wings or sails, and create something that is not just utilitarian or commonplace'?

Answer : Queen Elizabeth II during the inaugural ceremony