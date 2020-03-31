Czech Republic’s coronavirus infections top 3,000

The tally of coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic has exceeded 3,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, after recording 184 new cases the previous day.
The country, which has carried out more than 43,000 tests and is ramping up daily testing, has reported the largest number of cases among central European states, but far fewer than bigger western neighbours, such as Germany.
The ministry reported a total of 3,001 cases by the end of Monday, with 23 deaths, while 25 people have recovered.
