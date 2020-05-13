International

Watch | Cyberthreats during the COVID-19 pandemic

A video on cyberattacks and how interpol is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the world to launch an awareness campaign on cyberthreats

The International Criminal Police Organisation has launched an awareness campaign on cyber threats during the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign is taking place from May 4 to May 31.

It is in coordination with law enforcement agencies across the world. Basic cyber hygiene advice is being provided through the international network. This is to ensure that individuals and businesses are equipped with the knowledge to protect their systems and data.

Cybercriminals are capitalising on the anxiety caused by COVID-19. They use tools like data-harvesting malware, ransomware, online scams and phishing.

The cybersecurity industry has seen a considerable increase in the number of targeted cyberattacks since the virus outbreak began.

Cybersecurity agencies have seen a surge in large-scale ‘password spraying’ campaigns against healthcare bodies and medical research organizations. Malicious web domains use words like ‘covid’ and ‘corona’.

Phishing emails promise sale of key supplies, while critical infrastructure and hospitals face ransomware attacks.

The UK and US have issued a joint advisory against cyber-spies that are targeting the health sector. While over 9,000 coronavirus-themed attacks were noticed in India between February 2 and May 2, according to a Microsoft executive.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | May 13, 2020 3:34:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/cyberthreats-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/article31572810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY