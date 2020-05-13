Watch | Cyberthreats during the COVID-19 pandemic

The International Criminal Police Organisation has launched an awareness campaign on cyber threats during the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign is taking place from May 4 to May 31.

It is in coordination with law enforcement agencies across the world. Basic cyber hygiene advice is being provided through the international network. This is to ensure that individuals and businesses are equipped with the knowledge to protect their systems and data.

Cybercriminals are capitalising on the anxiety caused by COVID-19. They use tools like data-harvesting malware, ransomware, online scams and phishing.

The cybersecurity industry has seen a considerable increase in the number of targeted cyberattacks since the virus outbreak began.

Cybersecurity agencies have seen a surge in large-scale ‘password spraying’ campaigns against healthcare bodies and medical research organizations. Malicious web domains use words like ‘covid’ and ‘corona’.

Phishing emails promise sale of key supplies, while critical infrastructure and hospitals face ransomware attacks.

The UK and US have issued a joint advisory against cyber-spies that are targeting the health sector. While over 9,000 coronavirus-themed attacks were noticed in India between February 2 and May 2, according to a Microsoft executive.