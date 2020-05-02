International

Coronavirus | Virus infections in Europe climb over 1.5 million

Orders are collected through a drive-through window as staff are seen wearing PPE equipment to hand over orders on a tray to minimise contact at the Burger King drive-through in Havant.

Across the world, 3,350,224 cases and 238,334 deaths have been recorded.

Over 1.5 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, just under half the worldwide total, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

With at least 1,506,853 infections, including 140,260 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. Across the world, 3,350,224 cases and 238,334 deaths have been recorded.

Spain, with 215,216 cases and 24,824 deaths, Italy with 207,428 cases and 28,236 deaths, Britain (177,454 and 27,510), France (167,346 and 24,594) and Germany (161,703 and 6,575) are the five European countries with official tolls over 150,000.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

