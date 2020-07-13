International

Coronavirus | U.K. PM Johnson says people should wear face masks in shops

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in London.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in London.   | Photo Credit: AP

Asked if he would make it compulsory to wear masks in shops, Mr. Johnson said: “Masks have a great deal of value in confined places.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what “tools of enforcement” would be used.

Asked if he would make it compulsory to wear masks in shops, Mr. Johnson said: “Masks have a great deal of value in confined places.”

“I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering,” Mr. Johnson said. “Yes - face coverings I think people should be wearing them in shops.”

“In terms of how we do that, whether we make it mandatory or not, we will be looking at the guidance and will saying a little bit more in the next few days,” he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 5:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-uk-pm-johnson-says-people-should-wear-face-masks-in-shops/article32068428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY