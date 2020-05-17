International

Coronavirus | Spain has lowest daily death count in two months

A man wearing a protective face mask and a Spanish flag marches and bangs saucepan lids as he attends a protest against the Spanish government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in Madrid on May 16.

A man wearing a protective face mask and a Spanish flag marches and bangs saucepan lids as he attends a protest against the Spanish government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in Madrid on May 16.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain’s health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16

Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.

Also read: Coronavirus | Spain sees sharp drop in daily death toll

Spain’s health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16.

Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

The country of 47 million has had 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19.

Spain is easing its strict lockdown measures that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but have also brought its economy to a halt.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 5:49:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-spain-has-lowest-daily-death-count-in-two-months/article31607332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY