Coronavirus | Spain sees sharp drop in daily death toll

Healthcare workers wearing face masks observe three-minutes of silence in memory of COVID-19 victims outside La Fe hospital in Valencia on April 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain registered a sharp drop in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus on Sunday, with the number falling to 410 from 565.

The total number of fatalities in Spain, the third hardest-hit country in the world after the U.S. and Italy, has reached 20,453, the Health Ministry said.

Infections rose to 195,344, with 4,218 new cases in the past 24 hours.

However, Fernando Simon, the Health Ministry’s emergencies coordinator, said the fall in the number of deaths from Saturday to Sunday can be explained by the lower registration of fatalities over the weekend. Such a drop is often followed by a rise at the start of the week.

Spanish authorities believe the country reached the peak of the pandemic on April 2 when they had counted 950 deaths in 24 hours. But they are not ready to recommend lifting of the nationwide lockdown, one of the tightest in Europe.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced he would ask parliament to extend the lockdown by two weeks to May 9. The restrictions currently in place would however be loosened slightly to allow children time outside from April 27, Sanchez said.

