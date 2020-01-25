International

Coronavirus outbreak: China deploys 450 military medical staff

Medical staff transfer a patient of a suspected case of a new coronavirus at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, China on January 22, 2020.

Medical staff transfer a patient of a suspected case of a new coronavirus at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, China on January 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The military team is composed of experts in respiratory health, infectious diseases, hospital infection control and intensive care.

China deploys 450 military medical staff to virus epicentre, some with experience combating SARS or Ebola, to a central city stricken by a virus that has killed dozens of people, state media said Saturday.

The medics, who arrived in Wuhan on military aircraft late Friday, will be dispatched to hospitals with large numbers of infected patients, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The move marks a dramatic escalation in the central government's involvement to contain the virus, which has killed 41 people and infected 1,287 others across the country.

It also follows reports of bed shortages in hospitals designated to deal with the outbreak in Wuhan, which has borne the brunt of the health emergency.

The government has even started construction on a special hospital in Wuhan to deal with the virus, with plans to finish it within a staggering 10 days.

Xinhua said the military team is composed of experts in respiratory health, infectious diseases, hospital infection control and intensive care.

In a sign Wuhan authorities are feeling the pressure, Hubei governor Jiang Chaoliang said in a meeting Friday that Wuhan must “make every effort” to increase isolation places and beds.

Hospitals must also make sure patients are “admitted in time,” according to a statement on the government's website.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 9:05:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-outbreak-china-deploys-450-military-medical-staff/article30650080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY