International

Coronavirus | Italy’s toll tops 10,000, becomes highest in world

A general view shows coffins stored in a warehouse in Ponte San Pietro, near Bergamo, Lombardy. Photo: File

A general view shows coffins stored in a warehouse in Ponte San Pietro, near Bergamo, Lombardy. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: AFP

An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472, the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.

Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country’s Civil Protection Service said.

The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 11:46:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-italys-toll-becomes-highest-in-world/article31195280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY