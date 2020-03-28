International

Coronavirus | Russia to close borders

Russian citizens, some of them wearing face masks, walk along a platform after arriving by a special train from Ukraine at Kievsky (Kyiv's) railway station in Moscow, Russia.

Russian citizens, some of them wearing face masks, walk along a platform after arriving by a special train from Ukraine at Kievsky (Kyiv's) railway station in Moscow, Russia.   | Photo Credit: AP

A decree on the government’s website said Russia would “temporarily restrict traffic” across national borders to prevent new infections.

Russia is to completely close its borders from Monday to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the government said on Saturday.

Global death toll crosses 27,000, over six lakh cases registered in 183 countries

The country closed its borders to foreigners last week and grounded all international flights on Thursday as part of increasingly stringent measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Russia. Health officials have registered 1,264 cases and four deaths, according to Saturday’s official tally.

Russian diplomats and truck drivers will be exempted from the new restrictions.

Russia starts testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals

Russian citizens living permanently in the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk would also still be allowed to cross the border, the decree said.

