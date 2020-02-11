International

Coronavirus-infected woman gives birth to a healthy baby in China

A medical worker in protective suit is seen at an isolated ward of a hospital in Caidian district following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 6, 2020.

A medical worker in protective suit is seen at an isolated ward of a hospital in Caidian district following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The Chinese woman was at the 37th week of gestation when she gave birth via caesarean to a baby with a weight of 2,730 grams at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi on Monday.

A 33-year-old Chinese woman infected with the deadly coronavirus pneumonia has given birth to a healthy baby girl with no infection in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, state media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese woman was at the 37th week of gestation when she gave birth via caesarean to a baby with a weight of 2,730 grams at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infant, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care and will be tested again in the next few days to confirm the absence of the virus, according to the provincial centre for disease control and prevention.

The woman and the infant have been transferred to the fever ward and neonatal isolation ward, respectively, for follow-up care and treatment. Both of them are currently in a stable condition, Mr. Liu Ming, director of the medical administration department of the hospital said.

On February 7, the woman was transferred from the central hospital of the city of Shangluo to the designated hospital where a workgroup consisting of medical experts came up with a series of treatment plans and made preparations to ensure the safety of the patient and her baby, according to Mr. Liu.

Two obstetricians, two anesthesiologists, a midwife, three neonatologists and two nurses participated in the cesarean section.

Watch | Coronavirus: Can masks protect you?

On Wednesday, a 30-hour-old infant born in a Wuhan hospital became the youngest person to catch the virus.

CCTV reported the infected baby may be a case of “vertical transmission,” referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or right after.

On February 3, the news agency reported that a baby born in January to an infected mother had tested negative.

The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly.

The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,016 with 108 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection have soared to 42,638, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday.

Outside China, there have been more than 350 infections reported in almost 30 places with two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
China
international
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 1:40:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-infected-mother-gives-birth-to-a-healthy-baby-in-china/article30790314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY