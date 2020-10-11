Coronavirus | I am immune from COVID-19, says Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on October 11 declared himself immune from COVID-19 as he prepares to hit the campaign trail and fight to regain ground against rival Joe Biden.
“It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune,” Mr. Trump said in a Fox News interview, a day after his doctor affirmed he was no longer a transmission risk for the disease.
“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape,” Mr. Trump said. “It seems like I'm immune. I can go way out of the basement.”
Mr. Trump said he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus.
Mr. Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on October 10 the President was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath