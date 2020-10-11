Coronavirus | I am immune from COVID-19, says Donald Trump

“It seems like I'm immune. I can go way out of the basement,” the U.S. President told Fox News.

U.S. President Donald Trump on October 11 declared himself immune from COVID-19 as he prepares to hit the campaign trail and fight to regain ground against rival Joe Biden.

“It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune,” Mr. Trump said in a Fox News interview, a day after his doctor affirmed he was no longer a transmission risk for the disease.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape,” Mr. Trump said. “It seems like I'm immune. I can go way out of the basement.”

Mr. Trump said he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus.

Mr. Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on October 10 the President was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.