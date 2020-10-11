Donald Trump is no longer a COVID-19 ‘transmission risk,’ says White House doctor

The statement follows Mr. Trump’s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s doctor said on Saturday the President is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

In a memo, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says Mr. Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by “currently recognised standards” he is no longer considered a transmission risk.

The memo follows Mr. Trump’s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon on the South Lawn for a Trump address on his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.

Mr. Trump took off a mask moments after he emerged on the balcony to address the crowd on the lawn below, his first step back onto the public stage with just more than three weeks to go until Election Day. He flouted, once more, the safety recommendations of his own government just days after acknowledging that he was on the brink of “bad things” from the virus and claiming that his bout with the illness brought him a better understanding of it.

Though billed as an official event, Mr. Trump offered no policy proposals and instead delivered the usual attacks on Democrat Joe Biden while praising law enforcement to a crowd of several hundred, most of whom wore masks while few adhered to social distancing guidelines.

“I’m feeling great,” said Mr. Trump, who said he was thankful for their good wishes and prayers as he recovered. He then declared that the pandemic, which has killed more than 2,10,000 Americans, was “disappearing” even though he is still recovering from the virus.

The officials organised the crowd just steps from the Rose Garden, where exactly two weeks ago the president held another large gathering to formally announce his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. That event is now being eyed as a possible COVID-19 superspreader as more than two dozen people in attendance have contracted the virus.