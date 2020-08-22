International

Coronavirus | Global death toll tops 8,00,000

A man wears a protective face mask crosses Soho Road in Handsworth area of Birmingham, on August 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000 around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at around 1100 GMT on Saturday.

In total, 800,004 fatalities have been recorded globally, out of 23,003,079 declared infections.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region the most affected with 254,897 deaths. More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries: the United States with 175,416, Brazil with 113,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794.

