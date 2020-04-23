International

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 10,000

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Islamabad.

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Islamabad.   | Photo Credit: AP

15 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

Pakistan on Thursday said it has reported 742 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deadly coronavirus infections to 10,513 with 224 deaths in the country.

Also read | Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus

The Ministry of National Health Services said 15 more patients died across the country during the period, taking the toll to 224.

“Punjab reported 4,590 patients, Sindh 3,373, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,453, Balochistan 552, Gilgit-Baltistan 290, Islamabad 204 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 51 patients,” a statement from the ministry said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Pakistan allows conditional congregational prayers in mosques during Ramazan

Pakistan also said that more than 46,500 citizens have registered on an official portal for repatriation, amidst government efforts to bring back the stranded Pakistanis abroad.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 2:14:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-cases-in-pakistan-cross-10000/article31412803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY