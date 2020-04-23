Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 10,000

Pakistan on Thursday said it has reported 742 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deadly coronavirus infections to 10,513 with 224 deaths in the country.
The Ministry of National Health Services said 15 more patients died across the country during the period, taking the toll to 224.
“Punjab reported 4,590 patients, Sindh 3,373, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,453, Balochistan 552, Gilgit-Baltistan 290, Islamabad 204 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 51 patients,” a statement from the ministry said.
Pakistan also said that more than 46,500 citizens have registered on an official portal for repatriation, amidst government efforts to bring back the stranded Pakistanis abroad.
