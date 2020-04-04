Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus

Pakistan’s first two coronavirus cases were confirmed on February 26. Since then, the number of infections has jumped to 2,714 now, with 40 deaths. Punjab, the largest province, has more than 1,080 cases, while Sindh has reported 830, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 343 and Balochistan 175. At least 130 people have recovered so far.

Pakistan has been under a partial lockdown for weeks. Schools and educational institutions and malls and other places of big gatherings have been shut across the provinces.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a spokesperson of the Punjab government, told The Hindu that more than 17,000 tests had been conducted in the province. “We test everyone who has a travel history. We have tested all the zaireen (Shia pilgrims who went to Iran). We are now testing locally transmitted cases also who have no travel history but have shown symptoms.”

Punjab has established a quarantine facility at Expo Centre, Lahore. “Punjab has systematically tried to deal with the pandemic. A Cabinet committee was formed by the Chief Minister that not just had politicians and bureaucrats but also experts, scientists and virologists. We also consulted Chinese experts and authorities from the beginning.”

Ms. Cheema says Punjab has the capacity to quarantine 27,000 people at the moment. Capacity to deal with patients is 100,000 in hospitals all over Punjab in the worst-case scenario.

The Sindh government has established isolation centres at 12 different hospitals in the province.

“A field hospital has been established at Karachi Expo Centre. Two full-fledged hospitals have been established outside Karachi to serve as isolation centres. We have established quarantine centres in different areas of Sindh that can cater to about 6,000 people,” Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson of the provincial government, told The Hindu.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities are also beefing up efforts to fight the outbreak. “We took partial lockdown and social distancing measures even before the Centre decided upon them.

To ensure maximum coordination, we have formed a task force and a technical advisory group that is looking after all the measures being taken in the province,” said provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra.

Aggressive contact tracing

“On surveillance and tracking, we are forming Rapid Response Team at the local level to deal with suspected cases and isolate/test them as per procedure. We also do aggressive contact tracing in cluster areas after putting them under quarantine. We are also constantly working on increasing our testing capacity to increase surveillance.”

Mr. Jhagra said the KP government had established isolation wards in district hospitals with a capacity of almost 2,600 beds. “We have also collaborated with private hospitals to set up isolation wards with a capacity of almost 600 beds,” he said.

The Balochistan government was the first to impose a health emergency as the province shares a border with Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries that saw over 50,000 infections and about 3,300 deaths.

“When news of coronavirus cases in Iran broke, we took action. We imposed a ban on the border till we made arrangements. We sent tents and N-95 masks to the Taftan border for the pilgrims,” Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, told The Hindu.

“Four to five rooms for isolation were set up at all district headquarter hospitals in the province. We have a dedicated 225-bed hospital in Quetta. We have established 18 quarantine centres on the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders,” Mr. Shahwani said, explaining the measures the provincial authorities have taken to meet the emergency situation.

While the federal and provincial governments have taken these measures, the challenge before Prime Minister Imran Khan is to prevent a total collapse of the country’s beleaguered economy while containing the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday that his government is walking a tight rope between the lockdown and the economy. “In the subcontinent, with a high rate of poverty, we are faced with the stark choice of having to balance between a lockdown necessary to slow down/prevent the spread of COVID-19 & ensuring people don’t die of hunger & our economy doesn't collapse. So we are walking a tightrope,” he tweeted.

“[T]o stop the devastation of the lockdown we have kept our agri sector open & now we are opening up our construction sector.”

(Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore)