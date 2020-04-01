International

Coronavirus | 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom dies

Near empty streets in downtown Birmingham, Michigan in the United Kingdom on March 30, 2020.

Near empty streets in downtown Birmingham, Michigan in the United Kingdom on March 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Relatives say the victim, who is Britain’s youngest confirmed fatality, had no underlying illnesses.

A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for COVID-19, hospital officials and his family said on Tuesday, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.

The boy, who died Monday, is believed to be Britain’s youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic. A 12-year-old girl, whose death was confirmed earlier on Tuesday in Belgium, is thought to be Europe’s youngest victim.

A spokesman for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

“The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made,” he added.

