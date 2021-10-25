International

Chinese province closes tourist sites following coronavirus cases

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents line up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in Xixia district of Yinchuan in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on October 23.   | Photo Credit: AP

A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites on Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases.

Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites.

The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu.

Coronavirus live | Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,67,695

Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors.

Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterised by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus.

Also read | China's new law 'formalises' its LAC actions

The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside.

Authorities in the capital said on Sunday that people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2021 12:00:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-province-closes-tourist-sites-following-coronavirus-cases/article37157575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY