HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China warns of big waves, wind and rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, is heading west along China’s southern coast at a speed of 5-10 kph

October 07, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - SHANGHAI

Reuters
A worker clears leaves and branches of trees fallen by the road after Typhoon Koinu passed the southern tip of Taiwan, near Jinlun, Taiwan on October 5, 2023.

A worker clears leaves and branches of trees fallen by the road after Typhoon Koinu passed the southern tip of Taiwan, near Jinlun, Taiwan on October 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China warned on October 7 of big waves, heavy rain and strong wind as Typhoon Koinu approaches the southern province of Guangdong and Hainan island.

Waves of up to nine metres were expected in the South China Sea under the impact of the storm on Saturday and Sunday, the State Oceanic Administration said as it issued an orange alert, the second highest in a four-coloured warning system.

Koinu, which means "puppy" in Japanese, is heading west along China's southern coast at a speed of 5-10 kph, the National Meteorological Centre.

It is expected to weaken into a strong tropical storm from late on Monday.

Koinu had killed one person and injured almost 400 people in Taiwan, causing some of the most extensive damage on remote Orchid Island off the island's east coast.

Related Topics

World / China / rains / weather news

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.