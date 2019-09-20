International

China to open visa office in Pakistan’s Peshawar

China's President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. File Photo.

China's President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

China has decided to open a visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pakistan.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced this on Thursday after visiting ‘One Window Centre’ set up here by Chinese Embassy to provide an opportunity to the people to explore the culture of China.

The centre provides people exposure to the Chinese culture, literature, art and history through exhibitions, movie screenings and training.

The China Window Centre was inaugurated on October 1 last year. However, due to security threats, it was shut down and was re-inaugurated on January 2.

Interacting with media after visiting the centre, Yao said the first small economic zone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made operational this year and the development will help in poverty alleviation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
Pakistan
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 9:50:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-to-open-visa-office-in-pakistans-peshawar/article29466582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY