China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: U.N. rights expert
Tom Andrews urged the Security Council to convene an emergency session “to debate and vote on a resolution to, at a minimum, ban those arms transfers”
Geneva
U.N. Security Council members China and Russia, as well as Serbia have continued supplying Myanmar’s junta with weapons used to attack civilians, a U.N. rights expert said on Tuesday.
U.N. Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, urged the Security Council to convene an emergency session “to debate and vote on a resolution to, at a minimum, ban those arms transfers.”
“UNSC members Russia and China continue to provide the Myanmar military with fighter jets, armoured vehicles, and in the case of Russia, the promise of further arms,” he said.
