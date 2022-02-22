International

China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: U.N. rights expert

Protesters against Myanmar’s junta burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in Mandalay, Myanmar, on June 5, 2021. File

Protesters against Myanmar’s junta burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in Mandalay, Myanmar, on June 5, 2021. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Geneva

U.N. Security Council members China and Russia, as well as Serbia have continued supplying Myanmar’s junta with weapons used to attack civilians, a U.N. rights expert said on Tuesday.

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, urged the Security Council to convene an emergency session “to debate and vote on a resolution to, at a minimum, ban those arms transfers.”

“UNSC members Russia and China continue to provide the Myanmar military with fighter jets, armoured vehicles, and in the case of Russia, the promise of further arms,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Myanmar
international relations
unrest, conflicts and war
international organisation
United Nations
USA
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2022 10:34:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-russia-arming-myanmar-junta-un-rights-expert/article65074881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY