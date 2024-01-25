GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China rejects supplying weapons to Hamas

Foreign Ministry spokesman Sr. Col Wu Qian said since the outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflict, China has provided Palestine with emergency assistance

January 25, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Beijing

PTI
Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, move towards Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 25, 2024.

Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, move towards Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Chinese military on January 25 asserted that it has never supplied any weapons to conflict areas and always adopted a "responsible attitude" to defence exports as it rejected allegations of China providing arms to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its ongoing conflict against Israel.

Earlier this month, quoting the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), The Telegraph newspaper reported that it discovered a “massive” stockpile of Chinese-made weapons being used by Hamas.

ALSO READ
China’s stance in the Israel-Palestine conflict | Explained

Also Read | Islamist leadership | The men who run Hamas

According to the IDF’s investigation, Hamas possessed advanced weapons and equipment made in China, such as cartridges and rifle sights for M16 assault rifles, automatic grenade launchers and communications devices, a report in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said.

Asked about the IDF investigation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sr. Col Wu Qian told a media conference here that China has never supplied any weapons or equipment to conflict areas.

Also Read | China calls for a larger-scale peace conference on Gaza crisis

Sr. Wu said that China has always adopted a "cautious and responsible attitude" to military exports, strictly adhering to three principles in its arms export policy.

These principles are contributing to the legitimate self-defence capabilities of the recipient country, not impairing peace, security, and stability in the relevant regions and the world, and not interfering in the internal affairs of the recipient country, he said.

Sr. Wu said since the outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflict, China has provided Palestine with emergency assistance, including food and medical aid.

