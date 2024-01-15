GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China calls for a larger-scale peace conference on Gaza crisis

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on the international community to take action to de-escalate the situation in Israel even as he sought the timely implementation of the two-state solution

January 15, 2024 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST

Reuters
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a press conference, in Cairo, Egypt January 14, 2024.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a press conference, in Cairo, Egypt January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the war in Gaza continues to escalate and that China is calling for a larger-scale, more authoritative and effective international peace conference and a concrete timetable to implement a two-state solution.

Mr. Wang made the comments to reporters after talks with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, sharing his views on the Israel-Hamas war, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry late on January 14. Separately, he also held talks with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States where the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the conflict, reaching several points on helping to solve the crisis.

Mr. Wang, China's top diplomat, is currently travelling through Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and the Ivory Coast until Thursday.

A step towards the two-state solution

After talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Mr. Wang said the conflict in Gaza "is causing massive casualties among innocent civilians, leading to serious humanitarian disasters and accelerating the spread of negative spillover effects," according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement. He said the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed completely, with millions struggling to survive. He said China has decided to provide a third tranche of emergency humanitarian assistance.

ALSO READ
Netanyahu says no one can halt Israel's war against Hamas, including the world court

Mr. Wang also said the international community should listen carefully to the legitimate concerns of countries in the region, "and the future governance of Gaza should be an important step towards the two-state solution".

In separate talks with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the two agreed that the international community should take action to de-escalate the situation and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media.

"Influential countries, in particular, need to play an objective, impartial and constructive role in this regard," the two said according to a joint statement reported by Xinhua news late Jan. 14. Both emphasised that the two-state solution remains the basis "for any future arrangements concerning the destiny of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

Related stories

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.