HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China refuses to explain sacking Defence Minister Li Shangfu

In a major reshuffle of top leadership, Beijing announced that Mr. Li Shangfu and ousted ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang had been removed from the Cabinet

October 25, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu. File

China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

China on October 25 refused to explain why Defence Minister Li Shangfu was removed from office, a day after he was fired following weeks out of the public eye.

In a major reshuffle of top leadership, Beijing announced on October 24 that Mr. Li and ousted ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang had been removed from the Cabinet.

ALSO READ
Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Li’s absence at top military meeting heightens speculation about his removal

No explanation was given for their removal from office.

When asked about the firings on October 25, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told journalists she did not have "any other information to provide".

Ms. Mao instead referred media to state news agency Xinhua, which also provided no information about their removal from office.

ALSO READ
Behind the rapid rise and mysterious disappearance of China’s Foreign Minister | In Focus podcast

"If you're concerned about whether China is transparent, what I can say is that we release information on all appointments and removals of personnel in a timely manner," she said.

Both Mr. Qin and Mr. Li are believed by experts to have been personally selected for their roles by President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.