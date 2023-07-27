Behind the rapid rise and mysterious disappearance of China’s Foreign Minister | In Focus podcast

President Xi Jinping has dismissed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang after just seven months in office. Qin has been replaced by former Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This development comes a month after Qin disappeared mysteriously from public view, sparking feverish speculations about his fate.
A career diplomat, Qin rose rapidly through the ranks, and was seen as close to President Xi Jinping. In March this year, he was made a State Councillor, a very senior post, and one that he stills holds. Then what explains his sudden disappearance, and now, his sacking?
Guest: Ananth Krishnan, The Hindu’s China correspondent.
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.
