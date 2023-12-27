GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China cracks down on millions of dollars of govt. investment scams

Such scams are often conducted online and with operations based overseas, tricking people into paying initial capital or membership fees, Xinhua reported

December 27, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - BEIJING

Reuters
The Myanmar Police hand over suspects of Internet fraud to the Chinese police at Yangon International Airport.

The Myanmar Police hand over suspects of Internet fraud to the Chinese police at Yangon International Airport. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese police this year have cracked down on hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud cases using fabricated government documents to attract investment in fake national projects, state media reported on December 26.

Public security agencies have solved a total of more than 260 cases this year and taken down 180 criminal groups related to fake national projects involving 1.5 billion yuan of funds from investors, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Such scams are often conducted online and with operations based overseas, tricking people into paying initial capital or membership fees, Xinhua reported. Fake poverty alleviation projects using fabricated government documents and credentials are also common.

Online fraud is particularly entrenched in China, coming at a time when its slowing economy is keen to attract investment funds both domestically and from abroad to add vigour to its many sectors and industries.

Global asset managers setting up shop in China grapple with rampant scams where online fraudsters dupe investors with juicy returns on new products using their brands and logos illegally.

Last month, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings said there had been scammers fraudulently claiming to represent its Shenzhen office and soliciting money from individuals on the premise of paying them back with commissions.

Chinese police this year started to crack down on online scams operating in Myanmar where more than 1,00,000 people engage in telecom fraud each day. Over 31,000 telecom fraud suspects were handed to China by Myanmar authorities in November.

Related Topics

China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.