China confirms 291 cases of new coronavirus as of January 20

China confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 20, state media reported Tuesday.

There are now 270 confirmed cases in Hubei province, home to the central city of Wuhan, where the majority of the patients have been. Other cases have been found in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province.

The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan.

A report by London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis estimated that by Jan. 12 there were 1,723 cases in Wuhan City with onset of related symptoms. Chinese health authorities have not commented directly on the report.