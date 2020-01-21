International

Taiwan reports first case of Coronavirus

A Taiwan's Center for Disease Control personnel (R) using thermal scanners to screen passengers arriving on a flight from China's Wuhan province.

A Taiwan's Center for Disease Control personnel (R) using thermal scanners to screen passengers arriving on a flight from China's Wuhan province.  

more-in

The patient is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing and a sore throat.

Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of the new SARS-like coronavirus as the government warned the public against travelling to Chinese city where it emerged.

The patient is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing and a sore throat.

Asian countries have ramped up measures to block the spread of the new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the number of cases jumped to almost 300 since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Taiwan patient reported her symptoms to quarantine officials on arrival at Taoyuan airport and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, said the island's Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The woman told officials that she had not visited any local markets or had contact with birds or wild animals while in Wuhan.

Authorities are monitoring some 46 passengers and crew from the same flight, the agency said.

The CDC raised its alert on Wuhan to the highest level, urging the public against travelling to the city unless necessary.

“We ask the public not to panic as the individual was taken to hospital directly from the airport and did not step into the community,” it said in a statement, adding that it reported the case to the World Health Organization and China authorities.

The coronavirus has spread to Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
illness
Taiwan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 6:02:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taiwan-reports-first-case-of-coronavirus/article30615906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY