Charlie Hebdo office attacker ‘radicalised’

A Pakistani man who attacked the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine last year was radicalised by videos of preachers in his home country and anti-France demonstrations at the time, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Zaheer Hassan Mahmood spent the days leading up to the knife attack watching extremist preachers online, the newspaper reported. He said he did not realise the magazine had moved offices after the 2015 attack and presumed the two people he slashed were employees of the publication, the paper said.

