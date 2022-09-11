World

Charles officially named king of Australia, New Zealand

Britain’s King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace on September 11, 2022 in London, England.

Britain’s King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace on September 11, 2022 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

King Charles III was officially named monarch in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, in tandem ceremonies marking his ascension to the throne.

In Canberra, Governor-General David Hurley proclaimed "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George to be King Charles III, by grace of God, King of Australia".

At a similar ceremony in Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hailed Charles, saying he "has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand, has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation".

The two ceremonies were relative formalities.

Both former British colonies have been independent for decades but retain the monarch as their head of state.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who will leave for London this week to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, announced that September 22 would be a public holiday in Australia to mark her death.

