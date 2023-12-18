GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car ploughs into parked vehicle in Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

The President and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed

December 18, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - WILMINGTON

AP
Members of the United States Secret Service react to a vehicle crashing into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as U.S. President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S. December 17, 2023.

Members of the United States Secret Service react to a vehicle crashing into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as U.S. President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S. December 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A car ploughed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden's motorcade on December 17 night while the President was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The President and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Mr. Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the President's departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Mr. Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

