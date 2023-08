August 07, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - PHNOM PENH

Cambodia's king has approved the government's nomination of Hun Manet, the eldest son of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, to become the next Premier, according to a decree published on August 7.

The decree was shared on the Telegram channel of Hun Sen, who will be stepping down after 38 years in power. The appointment of Western-educated army general Hun Manet requires the approval of the newly elected National Assembly, expected this month.