HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Brazil's Lula to meet Ukraine's Zelensky in New York on Wednesday

Lula and Zelensky have never met, though they have spoken by video call

September 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - BRASILIA

Reuters
File picture of Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

File picture of Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the office of the Brazilian presidency said on Monday.

Lula has advocated the creation of a group of nations to mediate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but in May he stated that both Moscow and Kyiv were to blame for the conflict, angering the United States and European states who back Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

Last month, the Brazilian leftist leader told reporters neither Zelensky nor Russian President Vladimir Putin were ready for peace.

Lula and Zelensky have never met, though they spoke by video call in March days after Brazil voted for a U.N. resolution that called for peace and demanded Moscow withdraw its troops.

The two men will meet at Lula's hotel after the Brazilian leader meets U.S. President Joe Biden, two sources in the Brazilian government said on condition of anonymity.

The Ukrainian government asked for the meeting between Zelenskiy and Lula after the two men failed to meet at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima earlier this year, allegedly due to a scheduling problem.

Ukraine's embassy in Brasilia did not immediately comment on the planned meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine / Brazil

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.