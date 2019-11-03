International

Boris Johnson apologises for Brexit delay

“It is a matter of deep regret,” Mr. Johnson told Sky News.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday apologised for not taking Britain out of the European Union by October 31, while Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage said he will not stand in next month’s general election.

“It is a matter of deep regret,” Mr. Johnson told Sky News, before criticising U.S. President Donald Trump for saying that his Brexit deal with Brussels would prevent a future Britain/U.S. trade agreement.

With the Tories relying on Brexit supporters to gain a majority on December 12, a strong showing by Mr. Farage’s Brexit Party will split the leave vote.

