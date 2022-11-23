  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022France 2-1 Australia LIVE: Giroud gives the lead after Rabiot’s leveler

Bolsonaro files complaint challenging Brazil election results

The complaint claims there were "irreparable nonconformities" in voting machines with the potential to "tarnish" the election that resulted in Lula's victory

November 23, 2022 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - BRASILIA

Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged last month’s election. File

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged last month’s election. File | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged last month's election in which he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a complaint filed with the country's federal electoral court (TSE), seeking "extraordinary verification" of the results.

Mr. Bolsonaro's claim, first reported by CNN Brasil, is unlikely to get far, as Mr. Lula's victory has been ratified by the TSE, and acknowledged by Brazil's leading politicians and international allies including the United States.

But it could fuel a small but committed protest movement that has so far refused to accept the result.

According to CNN Brasil, the complaint claims there were "irreparable nonconformities" in voting machines with the potential to "tarnish" the election that resulted in Lula's victory.

Brazil's federal electoral court (TSE) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics

Brazil / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.