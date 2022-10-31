Brazil Presidential election | Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count

With 5.6% of voting machines counted, President Jair Bolsonaro had 53.2% of valid votes

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, gather on a street during a presidential run-off election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Oct. 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

With 5.6% of voting machines counted, President Jair Bolsonaro had 53.2% of valid votes

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose Workers Party usually gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results.

With 20.8% of voting machines counted, Mr. Bolsonaro had 51.5% of valid votes, compared with 48.5% for Lula, the Superior Electoral Court reported on its website.

Brazilian voters went to the polls on Sunday in a tense election to choose between re-electing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro or returning leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to office.

The tight race offers a second chance for both candidates.

Mr. Bolsonaro has vowed to consolidate a sharp conservative turn in Brazilian politics after a presidency marred by the pandemic. Mr Lula promises more social and environmental responsibility, recalling the rising prosperity of his 2003-2010 presidency, before corruption scandals tarred his Workers Party.