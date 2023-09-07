HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Blinken hails Ukrainian’s ‘extraordinary resilience’

Russian forces had seized parts of the Chernigiv region, including Yagidne, soon after the beginning of the war

September 07, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to tour a hydroelectric plant in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 7, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to tour a hydroelectric plant in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 7 praised Ukraine's strength in the face of the Russian invasion during a visit to the Chernigiv region, which was occupied by Moscow at the beginning of the war.

Mr. Blinken visited a school's basement in Yagidne, where Russian troops kept dozens of villagers including elderly people and children captive.

"This is just one building... [but] this is a story we've seen again and again," Mr. Blinken said.

"But we are also seeing something else that's incredibly powerful... the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people."

Russian forces had seized parts of the Chernigiv region, including Yagidne, soon after the beginning of the war.

They withdrew after about a month, and Yagidne was recaptured by Ukrainian forces on March 30, 2022.

But the Russian army left towns and land destroyed and heavily mined.

Mr. Blinken said up to a third of Ukraine's territory was now dealing with mines or unexploded ordnance.

"But Ukrainians are coming together to get rid of the ordnance, to get rid of the mines, and to literally recover the land," Mr. Blinken said.

The top U.S. official said Washington was "proud" to support Ukraine's efforts to "take on the aggression as they recover as they rebuild."

Related Topics

World / USA / Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.