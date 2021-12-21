Biden to pledge 500 million free COVID tests to beat Omicron

Variant makes up for 73% new cases; troops to be deployed

With the Omicron variant on the march, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain, and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Biden is announcing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan.

The White House provided details on the proposals Mr. Biden will announce in his speech.

A cornerstone of the plan is Mr. Biden’s decision for the government to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and ship them free to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent to them by U.S. mail at no charge.

The federal government will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. White House officials said they’re working with Google so that people will be able to find them by searching “free COVID test near me.” To assist hospitals buckling under the new COVID-19 wave, Mr. Biden is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops with medical skills.

Omicron has raced ahead and is now the dominant version of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, health officials said on Monday.