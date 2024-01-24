GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress as Israel hits Khan Younis

Israeli forces killed more than 100 militants in western Khan Younis in 24 hours.

January 24, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - DOHA/GAZA/JERUSALEM

Reuters
Palestinians stand by the border fence with Egypt at a makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 24, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Palestinians stand by the border fence with Egypt at a makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 24, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israel and Hamas have moved closer to an agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza when Israeli hostages and Palestinians prisoners would be released, sources said, as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on southern Gaza's main city of Khan Younis.

Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt have held shuttle diplomacy since December 28 seeking to bridge differences between Israel and the Palestinian militant group on a framework for a break in hostilities, which would also allow an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

ALSO READ
Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000 while the prolonged war divides Israelis

But the two sides remain at odds over how to permanently end the Gaza war, and Hamas has refused to move forward until this is resolved, the sources said.

The U.S. State Department and White House, Qatar's Foreign Ministry and Egypt's State Information Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, in its biggest operation in a month, the Israeli military pressed ahead with encircling Khan Younis where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Israeli tanks on Tuesday shut the road from Khan Younis towards the Mediterranean coast, blocking the escape route for civilians trying to reach Rafah on Gaza's southern edge bordering Egypt — now crammed with more than half the enclave's 2.3 million people.

Israeli forces killed more than 100 militants in western Khan Younis in 24 hours, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday evening. Israel says it has killed around 9,000 militants in total. Reuters was unable to verify the number.

ALSO READ
Two Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli drone in south Lebanon, security sources say

On Monday, Israel's military suffered its deadliest day in over three months of conflict as 24 soldiers were killed in two incidents, bringing the Israeli military death toll in Gaza since late October to 220. Hamas claimed responsibility for a rocket attack that killed 21 of the soldiers.

The latest deaths prompted Israeli officials to reiterate that the objectives of the war against the Palestinian Hamas movement that runs Gaza were unchanged and that efforts were being made to gain the release of more than 100 hostages.

"In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

ALSO READ
Iran blames Israel, vows revenge after Guards die in Syria strike

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said there would be no ceasefire that left Hamas in power and hostages in Gaza, following the militant group's cross-border rampage on Oct. 7 in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Palestinian health officials said at least 195 Palestinians were killed over the prior 24 hours, raising the documented death toll to 25,490. Thousands more are feared lost in the rubble.

"The entire population of Gaza is enduring destruction at a scale and speed without parallel in recent history," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council.

"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," he said, denouncing Israel's opposition to creation of a Palestinian state that would exist alongside Israel.

ALSO READ
Why are conflicts spreading in West Asia? | Explained

‘CAUSE FOR OPTIMISM’

Diplomacy around a ceasefire deal appeared intense. Qatar said on Tuesday the country had "presented ideas to both sides, we are getting a constant stream of replies from both sides, and that in its own right is a cause for optimism."

Later, White House spokesperson John Kirby said U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was in Cairo and would travel in the region for "active" discussions on ensuring release of hostages and securing a humanitarian pause.

"The conversations are very sober and serious about trying to get another hostage deal in place," Kirby told reporters.

Each side blamed the other for the collapse of a seven-day truce in November by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

ALSO READ
Iran launches satellite as regional tensions spike

Women, children and foreign hostages were freed, but mediators failed at the final hour to find a formula to release more, including Israeli soldiers and civilian men.

In southern Gaza, Israel has blockaded hospitals, which Palestinian officials say makes it impossible to rescue the wounded. Israel says Hamas fighters operate in and around hospitals, which hospital staff and Hamas deny.

At the European Hospital, reached by Reuters in southern Khan Younis, Ahed Masmah brought in five corpses, piled on a mattress on his donkey cart.

"I found them face down in the street," he said.

At Khan Younis' main Nasser hospital, the biggest still functioning in the Gaza Strip, bodies were being buried on the grounds because it was unsafe to go to the cemetery.

Martin Griffiths, U.N. coordinator of emergency relief, said on Tuesday that 24 people were killed in strikes on an aid warehouse, U.N. centre and humanitarian zone in the Khan Younis area. A distribution centre where families receive aid came under heavy bombardment, he said on social media platform X.

Related stories

Related Topics

Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.